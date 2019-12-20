Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.94 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and $21.94 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

