Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

