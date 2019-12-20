Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,260,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 8,228,914 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the second quarter worth approximately $139,892,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth $23,003,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth $18,590,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,937,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avon Products by 2,867.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,250,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 2,174,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products Company Profile (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

