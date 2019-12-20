Azart Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

