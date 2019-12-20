Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXS. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.