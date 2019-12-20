Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.51

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.51 and traded as high as $74.43. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 1,892,935 shares trading hands.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7500006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit