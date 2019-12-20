Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.51

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.51 and traded as high as $74.43. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 1,892,935 shares trading hands.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7500006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

