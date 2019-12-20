Barclays Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $66.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEWR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 430,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.19 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 107.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

