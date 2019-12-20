Barclays Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE CRH opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 24.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $95,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

