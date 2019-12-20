Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for K12 (NYSE:LRN)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K12 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 11,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $822.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.15. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in K12 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 69,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

