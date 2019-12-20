BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

