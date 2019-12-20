Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), with a volume of 254668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.44.

In other Benchmark news, insider Alex Raeber acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($115,759.01).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

