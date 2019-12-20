BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$42.18 and last traded at C$42.26, approximately 32,212 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 113,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.96.

