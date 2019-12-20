BetterBetting Hits One Day Volume of $242.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $109,757.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,402,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

