BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,458,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,381,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 314,430 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $14,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.