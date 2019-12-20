BidaskClub Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

