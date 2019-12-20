Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 420 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 213.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 46.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 38.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

