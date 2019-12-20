Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 420 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 213.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 46.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 38.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.