Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $187.92 or 0.02606581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit2C, B2BX, Zaif and YoBit. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00583272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020135 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,178,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

