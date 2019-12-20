BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Achieves $614,820.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $614,820.00 and $2,830.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00397649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00098364 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,933,410,214 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Graviex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

