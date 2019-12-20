BitTube Price Hits $0.0075 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,885.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00645867 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 222,391,001 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.