BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0457

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $14,190.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006165 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,666,126 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

