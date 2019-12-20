BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 982,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,186. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 201,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

