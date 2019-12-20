Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 179,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,322,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.