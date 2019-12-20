B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430.29 ($5.66).

LON BME traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 405 ($5.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,448,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.12. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

