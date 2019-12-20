Bounty0x Reaches Market Cap of $270,814.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $270,814.00 and $1,587.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

