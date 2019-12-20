Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

