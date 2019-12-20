Brokerages Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $135.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $138.00 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $541.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $568.55 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 25,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,964. The stock has a market cap of $966.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 166.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 277,463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

