Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 17.1% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 236,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 2,147,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,552. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

