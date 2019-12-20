Brokerages Set Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Target Price at $3.72

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avon Products by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,143,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Avon Products’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

