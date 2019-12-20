Brokerages Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Target Price at $50.40

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 1,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,635,293 shares of company stock valued at $49,799,991 and sold 317,971 shares valued at $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

CNST traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 482,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

