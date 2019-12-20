Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Price Target at GBX 26.40

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 25.60 ($0.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

LON PDL traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 1,979,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.93. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

