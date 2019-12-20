Buckingham Research Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target hoisted by Buckingham Research from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.