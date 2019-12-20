Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,206.25 ($29.02).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,042 ($26.86) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,062.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,082.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

