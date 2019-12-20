BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $144,290.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

