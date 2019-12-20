CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$34.40 and last traded at C$34.16, approximately 95,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 516,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.13.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

