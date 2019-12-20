Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,169,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,824% from the previous session’s volume of 347,808 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 191,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,598,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

