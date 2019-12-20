Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51, approximately 964 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

About Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

