Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.88. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $64.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.60 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

