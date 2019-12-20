Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
Cantel Medical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cantel Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.
NYSE:CMD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $93.87.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.