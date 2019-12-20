Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Cantel Medical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cantel Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

