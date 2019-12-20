Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $23.00. Carbonite shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 54,554 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 218,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 164,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

