Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $23.00. Carbonite shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 54,554 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 218,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 164,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit