Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 24,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

