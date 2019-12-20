CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $92.60 and last traded at $92.71, 6,536,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,581,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.79.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

