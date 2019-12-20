Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARO. Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,178 shares of company stock valued at $919,649. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

