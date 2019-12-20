Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.36

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 111662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,178 shares of company stock worth $919,649 over the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

