Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will report $256.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported sales of $273.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.03 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,563,283.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,849,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,439,118.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 29,481,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

