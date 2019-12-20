Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.83, approximately 29,481,320 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 5,001,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRZO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. Research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,849,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,439,118.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

