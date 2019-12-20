Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 7.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 10,837,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 2,104,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
