Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 7.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 10,837,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 2,104,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

