Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

