Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $119.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. 162,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,496. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.