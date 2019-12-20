Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.05

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.05 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Sidoti initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

