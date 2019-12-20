CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CHFS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,653. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.